Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden, Ukraine president to speak on Sunday amid tensions with Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden, Ukraine president to speak on Sunday amid tensions with Russia

Biden, Ukraine president to speak on Sunday amid tensions with Russia

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks virtually with service members, from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House, during an event with first lady Jill Biden, in Washington, U.S., December 25, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

01 Jan 2022 03:33AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 04:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday (Jan 2), a White house official said, a day after Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on how to reduce tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Biden will reaffirm support for Ukraine, discuss Russia’s military build-up on its borders and review preparations for diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the region, the official said on Friday.

The US and Russian leaders exchanged warnings over Ukraine in Thursday's call. Biden said on Friday that he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their call a day earlier that he cannot "move on Ukraine".

The countries voiced some optimism afterwards about planned security talks in January to address Russian military actions that drew the threat of sanctions from Washington and its allies.

The leaders' exchange set the stage for lower-level engagement between the countries that includes the US-Russia security meeting on Jan. 9-10, followed by a Russia-NATO session on Jan 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries on Jan 13.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to lay the groundwork for the talks on Friday in calls with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others, the State Department said.

In conversations with the foreign ministers of Canada and Italy, Blinken discussed a united response to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine their consensus to impose "severe costs" on Moscow for any such actions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us