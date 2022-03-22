Biden tells US businesses to 'harden' defences against Russia cyber threat

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday (Mar 21) warned of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged US businesses to "immediately" prepare defences.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defences immediately," he said in a statement.

Biden cited "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow's launching of the war in Ukraine.

"It's part of Russia's playbook," he said.

Biden said the US government would "continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure."

However, he underlined that most critical infrastructure in the country is owned and operated by private entities, which cannot be compelled to take specific cyber security measures.

"Owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors," he said.

"You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part," Biden said.