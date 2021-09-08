Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden warns of climate change 'code red' in visit to storm damage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden warns of climate change 'code red' in visit to storm damage

Biden warns of climate change 'code red' in visit to storm damage

Volunteers, employees and family members move water and mud to the sidewalk from Goldberg's Famous Deli in Millburn, New Jersey, Sep 4, 2021, after the shop was flooded by the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle)

08 Sep 2021 07:00AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 07:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Sep 7) the world faces a "code red" on climate change danger as he visited damage from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey.

"We've got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red," Biden said in the hard-hit New York borough of Queens, which he toured after visiting Manville, New Jersey.

"The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact," he said.

Biden - who is pushing a giant infrastructure spending Bill, including major funding for the green economy - argues that extreme weather across the United States this summer is a harbinger of worse to come.

"This is everybody's crisis," he said in the speech. "These disasters aren't going to stop. They're only going to come with more frequency and ferocity."

Systemic upgrading and hardening of the nation's infrastructure is an urgent need, he asserted, pointing to proposed changes such as flood-proofing power stations, raising up buildings and burying electrical lines.

"You can't just build back to what it was before, because another tornado, another 10 inches of rain is going produce the same kind of results," Biden said in earlier remarks in New Jersey.

"I think we're at one of those inflection points where we're going to act or we're going to be in real, real trouble. Our kids are going to be in real trouble."

A car sits on a flooded garage of a house following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sep 2, 2021 in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo: AFP/Kena Betancur)
People look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sep 4, 2021, in Dulac, Louisiana. (Photo: AP/John Locher)
A man walks through what remains of his living room and kitchen at his destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Sep 6, 2021, in Lockport, Louisiana. (Photo: AP/John Locher)
United States Geological Survey workers push a boat as they look for residents on a street flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, New Jersey, Sep 2, 2021. (Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
President Joe Biden talks as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Sep 3, 2021, in LaPlace, Louisiana. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)
In a satellite image from Maxar Technologies, Memorial Parkway is submerged in floodwaters from the Raritan River on Sep 2, 2021, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the day after remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the area. (Image: Maxar Technologies via AP)

Ida struck the US Gulf Coast as a Category Four hurricane, bringing major flooding and knocking out power to large parts of the heavily populated region, which is also a main hub for the oil industry. Just last week, Biden made a similar tour to Louisiana, where Ida had originally made landfall.

However, the departing remnants of the hurricane then caught authorities in the New York region by surprise, with ferocious rainfall triggering flash flooding.

Related:

The final blast of the storm killed at least 47 people in the US northeast as it turned streets into raging rivers, inundated basements and shut down the New York subway.

And while one part of the country buckles under hurricane fallout, California and other parts of the western region are struggling to combat ever-fiercer wildfires.

With his presidency straining from the aftermath of the Afghanistan pull-out and surging COVID-19 infections at home, Biden faces a difficult coming few weeks, including a struggle to get his infrastructure plans through the narrowly divided Congress.

The White House hopes that the dramatic impact from Hurricane Ida in two different parts of the country will galvanise action on the spending Bills.

"It's so imperative that we act on addressing the climate crisis and investing ... through his 'Build Back Better' agenda, which is working its way through Congress," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Source: AFP/dv

Related Topics

United States Hurricane Ida climate change

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us