Biden warns of climate change 'code red' in visit to storm damage

NEW YORK: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Sep 7) the world faces a "code red" on climate change danger as he visited damage from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey.

"We've got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red," Biden said in the hard-hit New York borough of Queens, which he toured after visiting Manville, New Jersey.

"The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact," he said.

Biden - who is pushing a giant infrastructure spending Bill, including major funding for the green economy - argues that extreme weather across the United States this summer is a harbinger of worse to come.

"This is everybody's crisis," he said in the speech. "These disasters aren't going to stop. They're only going to come with more frequency and ferocity."

Systemic upgrading and hardening of the nation's infrastructure is an urgent need, he asserted, pointing to proposed changes such as flood-proofing power stations, raising up buildings and burying electrical lines.

"You can't just build back to what it was before, because another tornado, another 10 inches of rain is going produce the same kind of results," Biden said in earlier remarks in New Jersey.

"I think we're at one of those inflection points where we're going to act or we're going to be in real, real trouble. Our kids are going to be in real trouble."