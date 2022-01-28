Biden vows to nominate Black woman to US Supreme Court by end of February

Potential nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer law clerk confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential US appellate court, and Leondra Kruger, who serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential contender is Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina who Biden already has nominated to the US appeals court in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden believes that being a sitting judge is not prerequisite for his nominee and that whether a candidate could draw support from Republicans is not an influencing factor.

Biden said he wants the Senate, which his fellow Democrats control by a razor-thin margin, to "move promptly" once he chooses his nominee. Democrats can confirm a nominee without a single Republican vote because Republicans in 2017 changed the Senate rules to no longer require 60 of the 100 senators to allow Supreme Court nominations to move forward.

While Breyer's retirement after 27 years gives Biden his first chance to fill a vacancy on the nine-member court, it will not change its ideological balance. The court's 6-3 conservative majority has shown a growing willingness to reshape the law on contentious issues including abortion and gun rights. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump appointed three justices during his single four-year term in office.

Breyer, the court's oldest justice, often found himself in dissent on a court that has moved ever rightward. He spoke at the White House of the importance of a diverse nation like the United States resolving its deep divisions by adhering to the rule of law.

"People have come to accept this Constitution and they have come to accept the importance of the rule of law," Breyer said, holding a copy of the 18th century foundational document in his hand.

WHITE HOUSE REACHING OUT TO CANDIDATES

White House officials expect to begin reaching out to and potentially meeting with candidates as soon as next week, according to a source familiar with the situation. Biden is expected to work with a list of 10 or fewer people.

Senate Democrats aim to quickly confirm Biden's nominee in a time frame similar to the one-month process that the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, used in 2020 to approve Trump's third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, according to a source familiar with planning.

Republicans are seeking to regain control of the Senate in the Nov 8 congressional elections, underscoring the need for speed from the perspective of Democrats. McConnell has indicated he would block any Biden nominations to the court if his party regains the Senate majority.

McConnell said in a statement: "The president must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution."

Trump's three conservative appointees who McConnell pushed through the Senate came from a shortlist prepared with the input of outside conservative legal activists associated with the Federalist Society.

Biden said he was expressing the nation's gratitude to Breyer for his "remarkable career in public service" and noted past rulings the justice authored upholding abortion rights, voting rights, environmental measures and religious liberty.

"This is a bittersweet day for me," Biden said. "I think he's a model public servant in a time of great division in this country."