Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter

Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter

US President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

17 Dec 2021 06:58AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 06:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday (Dec 16) that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.

Getting an update on the pandemic from top health advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.

“We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated, Biden said.

At least 36 states have reported confirmed Omicron cases, officials from the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

“If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death," Biden said.

Biden said the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the United States as it could have thanks to his administration’s policies. “It’s here now. It is spreading and it’s going to increase.”

​“Get your booster shot. It’s critically important," he said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us