Biden warns Putin on 'decisive' action if Russia 'further' invades Ukraine -White House
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Feb 2022 03:28AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 03:29AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia "further" invaded Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday (Feb 12).

The leaders spoke on a secure call for about an hour on Saturday morning regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

"President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House said.

A US official said the call produced no fundamental change and it was unclear if Russia would pursue diplomacy or military action.

While the United States was prepared to engage in diplomacy, Washington remained "equally prepared for other scenarios," the White House added.

 

Source: Reuters/nh

