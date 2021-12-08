Biden warns Putin of 'strong' Western response to any Ukraine attack

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned President Vladimir Putin in a tense, two hour virtual summit Tuesday (Dec 7) of a "strong" Western economic response should Russian forces massed on Ukraine's border go on the attack.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House said in a statement soon after the video conference.

Biden stressed "support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy," the statement said.

According to the White House, Biden and Putin agreed that their respective teams would "follow up" on the summit, underlining that the next US move would be "in close coordination with allies and partners."

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, but with satellite pictures showing massive troop concentrations on the border, fears are growing of war in Europe.

Reflecting the brittle atmosphere, Biden sat behind closed doors in the White House's high security Situation Room. By contrast, Biden held a similar video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping three weeks ago in the more decorative Roosevelt Room, with journalists invited to witness the opening minutes.

The United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine, but is alarmed at the deployment of some 100,000 battle-ready Russian troops to the border. Russia already supports a powerful separatist rebellion across swaths of eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean peninsula from Kiev in 2014.

Moscow calls invasion talk "hysteria." Instead, Putin intended to tell Biden he sees Ukraine's growing alliance with Western nations as a threat to Russian security - and that any move by Ukraine to join NATO or to host NATO missiles would be unacceptable.

Even though Ukraine is nowhere near being able to join the US-led military alliance, Putin wants a "legal" guarantee this will never happen.

"Russia has never planned to attack anyone," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. "But we have our own red lines."

The United States and NATO say Russia cannot be given a veto over Ukraine's ambitions.