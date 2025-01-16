Biden warns US 'soul' at stake with Trump on brink of power

"PRIVILEGE OF MY LIFE"

The US president said he had asked the White House to also release a long list of what he termed his administration's achievements, covering issues ranging from the economy to healthcare and climate change.



He said the United States had the "strongest economy in the world" and was bringing down inflation - even if public anger over the cost of living was a major factor in the Democrats' election loss.



"I have given my heart and my soul to our nation," said Biden, adding that it had been the "privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years."



The outgoing president has spent much of his final days in power trying to burnish his legacy.



Those efforts got a boost on Wednesday when Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, for which Biden says he has been pushing for nearly a year and a half.