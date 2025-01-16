Biden warns US 'soul' at stake with Trump on brink of power

The 82-year-old Democrat will make a primetime speech from the Oval Office of the White House in which he is expected to tout the legacy of his single four-year term.
In a letter previewing his remarks - due to be made at 8.00pm US Eastern time - Biden took an implicit swipe at Republican Trump.
"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case," Biden said in the letter.
"History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are," he said.
Biden was sworn in just days after the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn his election loss.
He did not mention Trump by name - but his words clearly echoed previous speeches in which he said that he decided to run in the 2020 election because America's "soul" was at risk from Trump and his supporters and that Trump was a threat to democracy.
"PRIVILEGE OF MY LIFE"
The US president said he had asked the White House to also release a long list of what he termed his administration's achievements, covering issues ranging from the economy to healthcare and climate change.
He said the United States had the "strongest economy in the world" and was bringing down inflation - even if public anger over the cost of living was a major factor in the Democrats' election loss.
"I have given my heart and my soul to our nation," said Biden, adding that it had been the "privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years."
The outgoing president has spent much of his final days in power trying to burnish his legacy.
Those efforts got a boost on Wednesday when Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, for which Biden says he has been pushing for nearly a year and a half.
Biden's legacy was, however, damaged by his decision to run for a second term despite his age.
The Democrat was forced to drop out of the race last June after a disastrous debate against Trump, 78, who went on to win a commanding victory over Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris.
In a farewell interview in the Washington Post published Wednesday, outgoing First Lady Jill Biden took a dig at the Democratic Party for pressing Biden to drop out.
"Let's just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," she said.