Biden warns US 'soul' at stake with Trump on brink of power

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday (Jan 15) that the "soul of America" is still at stake, as he prepared to deliver his farewell address to the nation before the return to power of Donald Trump.The 82-year-old Democrat will make a primetime speech from the Oval Office of the White House in which he is expected to tout the legacy of his single four-year term In a letter previewing his remarks - due to be made at 8.00pm US Eastern time - Biden took an implicit swipe at Republican Trump."I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case," Biden said in the letter."History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are," he said.