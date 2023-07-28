Biden welcomes staunch US ally Meloni to talk China, Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Jul 27) praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for strongly backing Western efforts to help Ukraine fight off Russian invasion - while setting aside any qualms about her far-right government.

Biden said Meloni had also provided "very strong support in defending against Russian atrocities".

The Italian prime minister, sitting with Biden in the Oval Office, said she was "proud" of Italy's actions in assisting Ukraine.

"We know who our friends are in times that are tough and I think that Western nations have shown that they can rely on each other much (more) than some have believed," she said.

"Supporting Ukraine means defending the peaceful coexistence of people and states everywhere in the world. Contrary to what some (say), Ukrainian resistance distances a world war - does not bring it closer, as some say," she said in occasionally broken English.

The White House played down controversies over Meloni's domestic agenda, instead focusing on the roles Italy plays as a key member of NATO and the G7, which Italy will head up in 2024.

Biden said that US-Italian trade hit US$100 billion last year and "there's no reason why that can't increase".

"BE NICE," BIDEN SAYS

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that Biden had been looking forward to the visit "quite a bit" and he dismissed any controversy over Meloni's politics.

US officials see the Italian prime minister as having moderated since coming to power and she has surprised many with her decisive posture on supporting Ukraine against Russia, where Vladimir Putin was close friends with the late, long-serving Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Asked about Biden's view of the far-right in Italy, Kirby said "the Italian people get to decide who their government is - it's a democracy. The president respects that."