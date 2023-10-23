Biden discusses Mideast war with Western allies: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Hamas war on Sunday (Oct 22) with leaders of major Western powers, the White House said, as Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, the White House said.

"The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians," a White House readout of the discussions said.

It said the leaders discussed their own citizens trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, "in particular those wishing to leave Gaza".

Fighting raged unchecked and scores more were killed in air strikes by Israel in Gaza as the humanitarian situation in the enclave worsened.