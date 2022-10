Biden is 'worried' about Ukraine aid if Republicans win Congress

PITTSBURGH: President Joe Biden expressed concern on Thursday (Oct 20) about the prospects for future US assistance to Ukraine if Republicans win control of one or both houses of the US Congress in Nov 8 elections.

"I am worried," Biden told reporters during a stop at a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh, when asked about the impact on Ukraine aid if Republicans win.

Biden was in Pittsburgh campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, whose US Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz will help determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate.

In recent days, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said he would be "unwilling to write a blank check" for Ukraine aid if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in the midterm elections.

Republicans are divided between those who see a need to rein in Russia and others who prefer a more isolationist foreign policy.

The United States has supplied more than US$17.5 billion in US security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24.