Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden, Xi to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition: White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden, Xi to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition: White House

Biden, Xi to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition: White House

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

17 Mar 2022 08:45PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold a call on Friday (Mar 18) with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House said on Thursday, as the United States piles pressure on China not to provide support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The planned phone call was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the call is part of ongoing US efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries.

"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," she said.

The call will come after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held seven hours of talks in Rome with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Monday.

During that meeting, Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia. A senior Biden administration official said Sullivan was direct with Yang about "the potential implications and consequences" for China for providing support to Russia.

The Rome talks were described as intense but with no specific outcome.

"We have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia. We are watching closely if China or any other country provides support - military, economic, or other support - to Russia," a senior administration official told Reuters.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

China United States Joe Biden Xi Jinping Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us