Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden argued that his son had been targeted in a politicized prosecution launched under the Trump administration and that "there's no reason to believe it will stop here."

But the backlash from his own side was swift.

"I know that there was a real strong sentiment and wanting to protect Hunter Biden from unfair prosecution," Glenn Ivey, a Democratic congressman in Maryland and an attorney, told CNN.

"But this is going to be used against us when we're fighting the misuses that are coming from the Trump administration."

While politicians typically pay lip service to the importance of independent law enforcement, Democrats and Republicans offer different justifications for suspicion of the Justice Department and presidents of both stripes have protected allies.

Trump wielded the pardon power liberally in favor of convicts with whom he had personal relationships, including his daughter's father-in-law Charles Kushner, his friend Roger Stone and his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort.