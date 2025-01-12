Big Los Angeles wildfire switches direction, posing new threat despite winds easing

Before the latest flare-up, firefighters had reported progress in subduing the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the metropolis after it burned out of control for days. On Friday night, the Palisades Fire was 8 per cent contained and the Eaton Fire 3 per cent, state agency Cal Fire said.



The two big fires combined had consumed 14,100 hectares, or 54 square miles - 2-1/2 times the land area of Manhattan.



Some 153,000 people remained under evacuation orders and another 166,800 faced evacuation warnings with a curfew in place for all evacuation zones, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.



Seven neighbouring states, the federal government and Canada have rushed aid to California, bolstering aerial teams dropping water and fire retardant on the flaming hills and crews on the ground attacking fire lines with hand tools and hoses.