Bill Gates tells Epstein hearing he 'never victimised anyone'

"DEEPLY SORRY"

"I should never have met with Epstein in the first place," Gates said.



The Epstein files include a 2013 draft email in which the financier appeared to suggest he had helped Gates manage the fallout from extramarital affairs, including by seeking antibiotics after a sexually transmitted infection.



Gates has called the email fake and denied the allegations, but he acknowledged Wednesday that Epstein had learned sensitive information about his personal life, including the fact that he had been unfaithful in his marriage.



He accused Epstein of trying to use information about his infidelities, "in addition to many lies that he layered on top," to pressure him to re-engage.



"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda," Gates said.



Simply appearing in Epstein-related documents does not indicate evidence of a crime.