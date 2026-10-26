Billionaire Trump backer says Ben-Gvir, Smotrich should not serve in next Israeli government

JERUSALEM: Billionaire American investor Bill Ackman on Sunday (Oct 25) said that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich should not serve in Israel's next government, saying the two far-right politicians had caused enormous damage to the country's reputation.

The public intervention by the prominent hedge fund manager, who is Jewish, comes just two days before Israel's general election, in which polls show a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition and the opposition.

Ackman wrote on X that from the perspective of someone who had an understanding of how Israel was perceived in the United States, "Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions."

BOTH MINISTERS HAVE FACED SANCTIONS

The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, who praised Netanyahu last week, said a government without the two ministers would send a message that Israel was "turning a new page."

"This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans and Americans at large," he said.

The Abraham Accords are the 2020 agreement, mediated by President Donald Trump's first administration, that saw Israel establish relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. It later reestablished official ties with Morocco.

Representatives for Ben-Gvir and Smotrich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.