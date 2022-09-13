Bin-opening cockatoos enter 'arms race' with humans

SYDNEY: Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins.

The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique to prise open household bin lids in Sydney and other areas.

Now, a new study says they have gone a step further by thwarting the escalating defences of fed-up humans.

The birds' and humans' behaviour may reveal a hitherto unexplored "interspecies innovation arms race", said a study published on Monday (Sep 12) in Current Biology.

Nestled between a forest and a surf-swept beach and bordered by cliffs, the picturesque town of Stanwell Park near Sydney is on the front line of the battle of the bins.

"If we don't close the bin right after throwing out the rubbish they'll be in there," said Ana Culic, 21, manager of the town's Loaf Cafe.

"Cockatoos everywhere. Like, just rubbish all over the front area."

Her own family had tried scaring cockatoos away with owl statues to no avail. Then they tried placing bricks on the bin lids, but the cockatoos learned to remove them. Finally, they drilled a lock into the bin.

"They're evolving. Yeah, like if you go back like five to ten years ago, they didn't know how to open bins so they're figuring stuff out," said the cafe's chef, 42-year-old Matt Hoddo.

FLIPPING THE LID

Nearby, 40-year-old resident Skie Jones said he had resorted to an elastic cord to hold down the lid of his household bin after the birds worked out how to remove a brick and then a larger rock.

"I have got a feeling I am going to be going for an actual lock," he said. "That's only a matter of time."

Frequent sightings reveal that a single cockatoo can open a bin by holding the lid aloft with its beak while standing near the front edge.

Then, with the bin lid still in its beak, it shuffles backward toward the hinge, forcing the lid ever higher until it flips open.

The scientists found in an earlier study that knowledge of this technique spread as other birds looked on, creating local "traditions".

Their new research shows that humans, frustrated at having their garbage spread across the street, learned to adapt. But then so did the cockatoos.