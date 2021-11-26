BioNTech expects new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

"The discovery of the new variant by scientists in South Africa has sparked global alarm, amid concerns its many mutations could make it even more dangerous than the highly contagious Delta strain," added the spokesperson.

A number of countries including Britain, Italy, Germany and Singapore have moved to curtail travel from South Africa and several neighbouring nations to prevent the variant's spread.

BioNTech said variant B.1.1.529 "differs significantly from previously observed variants as it has additional mutations located in the spike protein".

But it said that even if its jab - which is based on novel mRNA technology - needed to be tweaked, changes could be made quickly.

"Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant," the spokesperson said.