Black market for medicines emerging in Russia: Regulator
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask leaves a pharmacy in the town of Podolsk, about 40km outside Moscow on on Nov 12, 2021. (Photo: Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

30 Mar 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 08:16PM)
MOSCOW: Russia's health watchdog on Wednesday (Mar 30) raised concerns over the online re-selling of pharmaceutical drugs after some sold out as people fear shortages and price hikes due to Western sanctions.

While international sanctions do not include imported medicines, media reports have warned that Russian pharmaceutical companies could be left without the necessary raw materials and components.

State health regulator Roszdravnadzor said in a statement Wednesday it was "noting instances of individuals actively re-selling drugs via social networks and marketplaces".

It warned that in such cases a buyer cannot be sure of the quality of the purchased product, which could lead to "unpredictable tragic consequences".

Russia's health ministry said last week that there have been shortages of certain drugs, linking this to panic buying and urging people to refrain from purchasing extra supplies.

The regulator did not mention shortages or give any details on measures to be taken to curb the re-selling of drugs, which it said was "in violation of the law".

Source: AFP/ga

