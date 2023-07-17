Black Sea grain deal to expire Monday on Russia suspension

UNITED NATIONS: A pact that has allowed the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine for the past year will expire at the end of Monday (Jul 17) after Russia said it will suspend its participation.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.

The last ship left Ukraine under the deal on Sunday. Russia's February 2022 invasion and blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports sent global grain prices soaring. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top grain exporters.

Nearly 33 million metric tonnes of corn, wheat and other grains have been exported by Ukraine under the arrangement.

Russia has formally notified Ukraine, via the Russian embassy in Minsk, that it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal.