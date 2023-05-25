Black Sea grain deal uncertainties stall Ukraine shipments

LONDON: Dozens of ships are unable to reach Ukraine, days after a Black Sea grain deal was extended and the pace of shipments is unlikely to pick up because of slow inspections and other uncertainties, according to data and three sources.

The United Nations-backed deal, which allows the safe passage of grains through three Ukrainian ports, was extended on May 17 for two months - a shorter time than expected.

Nearly 40 dry bulk vessels were stationary around Istanbul in areas that have been used for inspections by a joint inspection team representing Russia, Ukraine and Turkey as well as the UN, analysis from global trade analytics platform Kpler showed.

Around three-quarters of those ships have previously made calls through the corridor, Kpler added.

"It is likely that there are further vessels waiting outside of these zones or currently en route to the inspection areas," Alexis Ellender, Kpler lead major dry bulks analyst, said.