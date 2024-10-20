Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

The power grid collapsed in a chain reaction due to the unexpected shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the biggest of the island's eight decrepit coal-fired power plants, said the head of electricity supply at the energy ministry, Lazaro Guerra.

The national electric utility UNE said that on Friday night it had managed to generate a minimal amount of power to get those plants running again and start to bring things back to normal.

But at 6:15 am "a new, total disconnection of the electrical grid occurred," said the official news outlet Cubadebate.

"Everything is very difficult. For almost a day we have had this blackout that makes life so hard for us," said Yaima Vallares, a 28-year-old dancer.

"I am trying to remain calm because there is too much stress over everything in this country," she told AFP.