Blast at Hezbollah site in Lebanon kills six soldiers

ONGOING STRIKES

A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that Tehran "is certainly opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah".



"Iran has always supported the people and the resistance of Lebanon and continues to do so." international affairs adviser Ali Akbar Velayati told Iran's Tasnim news agency.



Lebanon's foreign ministry slammed the comments as "flagrant and unacceptable interference", reminding "the leadership in Tehran that Iran would be better served by focusing on the issues of its own people".



On Thursday, the government discussed a US proposal that includes a timetable for Hezbollah's disarmament.



The government endorsed the introduction of the US text without discussing specific timelines, and called for the deployment of Lebanese troops in border areas.



It also called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from five areas of the south they continue to occupy.



Israel has kept up its strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon despite the truce and has vowed to continue them until the militant group is disarmed.



The Lebanese health ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday on a vehicle in the town of Ainata near the border.