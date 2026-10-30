Blasts heard in Riyadh after Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12

RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthis reported on Thursday (Oct 29) deadly strikes on residential areas of western Yemen, blamed on their Saudi foe, while explosions later rocked Riyadh, weeks into intensified violence.

The Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government have exchanged daily attacks since a years-long truce fell apart over the summer.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Thursday it had downed two ballistic missiles launched by the group towards Riyadh, soon after AFP correspondents heard fresh explosions in the capital.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said on X.

Earlier, AFP correspondents in Riyadh had heard at least eight explosions as authorities warned the city was "under a hostile aerial threat" in a phone alert.

Saudi civil defence had issued warnings for "potential danger" in Riyadh, Kharj and the southern city of Najran that were lifted shortly afterwards.