Blasts hit Kyiv while UN chief visiting, Ukraine blames Russian missiles

KYIV: Russia fired two missiles into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (Apr 28) during a visit by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and one hit the lower floor of a residential building, injuring at least three people, its mayor said.

Reuters could not independently verify the cause of the explosions. Kyiv has enjoyed relative calm since Russian invasion forces failed to capture it in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and withdrew several weeks ago, but remains vulnerable to longer-range Russian heavy weaponry.

The blasts shook Kyiv's central Shevchenko district and the three injured have been hospitalised, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Twitter post.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said the blasts were caused by Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts.

The explosions occurred after UN chief Guterres completed talks with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy focusing on efforts to evacuate civilians from the Russian-besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Guterres told Portuguese broadcaster RTP when asked about the blasts: "There was an attack on Kyiv ... it shocked me, not because I'm here but because Kyiv is a sacred city for Ukrainians and Russians alike."

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the blasts were "proof that we need a quick victory over Russia ...We must act quickly - more weapons, more humanitarian efforts ... because every day Ukraine pays a high price for the protection of democracy and freedom."

Responding to repeated Ukrainian pleas to Western leaders for supplies of heavier weaponry and equipment, US President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for US$33 billion to support Kyiv, a massive jump in US funding that includes over US$20 billion for weapons and ammunition and other military aid.

The package, also entailing US$8.5 billion in direct economic assistance and US$3 billion in humanitarian and food security aid, forms part of US efforts to isolate and punish Russia for its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has flattened cities and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.

"We need this Bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said at the White House after signing the request on Thursday. "The cost of this fight - it's not cheap - but caving to aggression is going to be more costly."

Washington has said it hopes Ukrainian forces can not only repel Russia's assault on the east but also weaken its military so that it can no longer menace neighbours. Russia says that amounts to NATO waging "proxy war" against it, and has made a number of threats this week of unspecified retaliation.