Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting on food insecurity and conflict at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, on May 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks on food insecurity and conflict at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, on May 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting on food insecurity and conflict at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, on May 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
20 May 2022 02:59AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 02:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday (May 19) of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" the food supply for not just millions of Ukrainians, but also millions around the world who rely on Ukrainian exports.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Blinken appealed to Russia to stop blockading Ukrainian ports. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 to carry out what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," he said. "The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military."

The war in Ukraine has caused global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser to soar.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus - which has backed Moscow in its war in Ukraine - account for more than 40 per cent of global exports of potash, a crop nutrient.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said it was "absolutely false" that Russia was to blame for a global food crisis that had been brewing for several years.

He accused Ukraine of holding foreign vessels in its ports and mining the waters and said the Russian military had repeatedly tried to open safe corridors for vessels.

Nebenzia blamed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine war for having a chilling effect on Russian exports of food and fertiliser. Blinken rejected Russian claims that sanctions were fuelling the food crisis.

"The decision to weaponise food is Moscow's and Moscow's alone," Blinken said. "As a result of the Russian government's actions some 20 million tons of grain sit unused in Ukrainian silos as global food supply dwindle, prices skyrocket, causing more around the world to experience food insecurity."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker a "package deal" that will allow Ukraine to resume food exports through the Black Sea and revive Russian food and fertiliser production to world markets.

"There is enough food for everyone in the world. The issue is distribution, and it is deeply linked to the war in Ukraine," Guterres told the council on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us