Blinken to address US national security strategy related to China in coming weeks

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (Apr 26) he will address in the coming weeks a long-awaited national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power.

"I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the about the strategy," Blinken said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

After more than a year in office, the Biden administration has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's main strategic competitor.

The administration announced a strategy for the Indo-Pacific in February in which it vowed to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the region to counter what it sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence.

It has said it is working on a separate strategy for China, but has faced significant distractions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.