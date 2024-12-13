Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

AQABA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday (Dec 12) for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat began a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Blinken, who is heading to Türkiye next, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad.

Meeting King Abdullah in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, Blinken, who leaves office in little more than a month, promised US support for "the stability of Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, during this period of transition", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken called for "an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people", Miller said.

He also said the United States hoped to ensure that Syria is not "used as a base for terrorism" and does not pose "a threat to its neighbours".

These are key concerns both for Türkiye, which resents the US military alliance with Syrian Kurds, and Israel, which has conducted hundreds of air strikes on Syria since Assad's fall.