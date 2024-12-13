Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

AQABA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday (Dec 12) for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat began a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.
Blinken, who is heading to Türkiye next, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad.
Meeting King Abdullah in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, Blinken, who leaves office in little more than a month, promised US support for "the stability of Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, during this period of transition", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Blinken called for "an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people", Miller said.
He also said the United States hoped to ensure that Syria is not "used as a base for terrorism" and does not pose "a threat to its neighbours".
These are key concerns both for Türkiye, which resents the US military alliance with Syrian Kurds, and Israel, which has conducted hundreds of air strikes on Syria since Assad's fall.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday that there was a need to "prevent terrorist activity" from Syria.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the offensive that unseated Assad, is rooted in Syria's branch of Al-Qaeda, though it has since sought to moderate its rhetoric.
"When it comes to many actors who have real interests in Syria, it's also really important at this time that we all try to make sure that we're not sparking any additional conflicts," Blinken told reporters at Aqaba airport before heading to Türkiye, where he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He said Israel was trying to make sure "the military equipment that's been abandoned by the Syrian army doesn't fall into the wrong hands - terrorists, extremists, etcetera".
He also said "Türkiye has real and clear interest" in impeding an escalation in Syria.
"SECURITY AND SAFETY"
King Abdullah "reaffirmed Jordan's respect" for "the Syrian people's choices, stressing the need to safeguard Syria's security and the safety of its citizens", a palace statement said.
Blinken also met with Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi and discussed "efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire that would end the Israeli aggression on Gaza", according to a statement.
It is Blinken's twelfth visit to the Middle East since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas Palestinian militants on Israel, which has responded with a relentless military campaign in Gaza.
His previous trips have ended in disappointment as he sought a ceasefire between US ally Israel and Hamas.
King Abdullah, while discussing Syria, told Blinken that "the first step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza", the palace statement said.
Blinken in his meeting agreed there was an "urgent need" to reach a Gaza ceasefire that includes the release of hostages held by militants, Miller said.
President Joe Biden's administration leaves office on January 20.
President-elect Donald Trump has described Syria as "a mess" and said that the United States should not get involved, although he has not elaborated on US policy since Assad's ouster.
Blinken confirmed Washington was "working to bring home" missing US citizen Travis Timmerman, after Syria's new leadership said he had been "released".