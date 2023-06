Blinken set to arrive in Beijing with hopes low for any breakthrough

Ties between the countries have deteriorated across the board, raising concerns that they might one day clash militarily over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. They are also at odds over issues ranging from trade, US efforts to hold back China's semiconductor industry and Beijing’s human rights track record.

Particularly alarming for China's neighbors has been its reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington, despite repeated US attempts.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday before departing for Beijing, Blinken said the trip had three main objectives: Setting up mechanisms for crisis management, advancing US and allies’ interests and speaking directly about related concerns, and exploring areas of potential cooperation.

“If we want to make sure, as we do, that the competition that we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict, the place you start is with communicating,” Blinken said.

He said he would also be raising the issue of US citizens detained in China on charges Washington sees as politically motivated.

But US officials in a briefing call previewing the trip earlier in the week played down any expectations of much progress.

While Blinken's main goal will be "candid, direct and constructive" discussions, the officials said, breakthroughs are not likely on any major issues, including the flow of fentanyl precursors and Americans detained in China.

But there is an expectation that Blinken's visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in coming months, including possible trips by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. It could also set the stage for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year.

Biden and Xi's Bali meeting last November briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but following the flight of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States in February that led Blinken to postpone a Beijing visit planned for that month, high-level communication has been rare.

Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as the Biden administration's weaponisation of economic policies, has sought to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Xi has recently received several European leaders including French President Emanuel Macron and made a diplomatic push to court others, including US ally Saudi Arabia.