World

Blinken to attend G7 meeting in Italy, US State Department says
Blinken to attend G7 meeting in Italy, US State Department says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a summit discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru, on Nov 15, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Angela Ponce)

22 Nov 2024 10:10PM
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven major democracies in Italy at the weekend, the State Department said on Friday (Nov 22), amid rising tensions in the war in Ukraine.

G7 leaders last Saturday reiterated a pledge to keep imposing severe costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine through sanctions, export controls and other measures, and vowed to support Kyiv for as long as it takes.

The State Department said Blinken would discuss issues including "conflicts in the Middle East, Russia’s war against Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, and the ongoing crises in both Haiti and Sudan" at the gathering in Italy.

During his Nov 23-27 trip, Blinken also plans to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican following the G7 talks, it said in a statement.

Italy holds the 2024 rotating presidency of the G7, which also includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Britain.

Source: Reuters/ec

