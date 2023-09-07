Blinken hails Kyiv's pushback against Russia in visit clouded by attack

KYIV: Ukraine has made important progress in its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (Sep 6) during a visit overshadowed by a Russian attack that killed at least 17 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, which hit a crowded market in the eastern front-line town of Kostiantynivka, which is close to the devastated city of Bakhmut. He said a child was among the dead, and officials said at least 32 people were hurt.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said, describing it as a deliberate attack on a "peaceful city". Aides posted video footage showing an explosion after what sounded like a missile approaching, and people scurrying for cover or falling to the ground.

Russia did not immediately comment on the attack, and has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its more than 18-month-old invasion, which has shattered towns and cities and killed thousands of civilians.

Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, announced a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than US$1 billion, including support for Ukraine's air defences.

"In the ongoing counteroffensive, progress has accelerated in the past few weeks. This new assistance will help sustain it and build further momentum," Blinken told reporters at a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken earlier described the progress as important and "very, very encouraging".

US media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics - criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to "shut up".

Ukraine has retaken more than a dozen villages and small settlements in its offensive. But its push into Russian-held territory has been slowed by minefields and trenches.

US officials have not publicly criticised Ukraine's military tactics, and last week said they had seen progress in the southeast.

The new US aid would include HIMARS missile launch systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Abrams tanks and other weapons systems, White House press secretary Larine Jean-Pierre said. The Pentagon said it would also send depleted uranium ammunition.

Asked about Blinken's visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peso said Moscow believed Washington planned to continue funding Ukraine's military "to wage this war to the last Ukrainian".

He said US aid to Kyiv would not affect the course of what he called Russia's special military operation.