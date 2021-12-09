Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar.

Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues on Friday (Dec 10) through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday.

Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" - a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday.

Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.

The United States accuses China of regional intimidation and pressure, especially in the South China Sea.

"The secretary's meetings will focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea," Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.