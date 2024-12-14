Blinken makes unannounced Iraq visit as part of Syria diplomacy push

BAGHDAD: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Friday (Dec 13) to meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for talks on the future of neighbouring Syria.

Blinken is touring the region in the wake of the swift collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in the face of an advance by Syrian opposition factions.

Assad's ouster took Washington by surprise and the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden is urging the victorious rebels, with whom it is scrambling to establish contacts, to create a government that eschews Islamist factions and is inclusive of Syria's minorities.

The State Department said Blinken in Baghdad "will underscore US commitment to the US-Iraq strategic partnership and to Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty."

"He will also discuss regional security opportunities and challenges, as well as enduring US support for engagement with all communities in Syria to establish an inclusive transition," it said.

Blinken's visit was not announced until after he met Sudani on Friday.

A US official told Reuters that Washington sees this moment as an opportunity to continue to push back Iran's influence in the region.