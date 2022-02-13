Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion

HONOLULU: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (Feb 12) the risk of Russian military action in Ukraine is high and imminent enough to justify the departure of much of the staff at US embassy in Kyiv, which the State Department announced earlier.

"We ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the US embassy in Kyiv. The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do," Blinken told a news conference in Honolulu.

Most embassy staff were ordered to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia, with the department saying it appeared increasingly likely that the situation headed towards "some kind of active conflict".

This added to the State Department's call earlier this week for private US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.