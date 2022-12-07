Logo
Blinken says US neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike inside Russia
Blinken says US neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike inside Russia

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a US - EU Stakeholder Dialogue during the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, U.S., December 5, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

07 Dec 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 05:40AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (Dec 6), but repeated Washington's determination to make sure Kyiv has the equipment it needs to defend itself.

A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of miles deep into Russian airspace with attacks on two Russian air bases. Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes, but nonetheless celebrated them.

Source: Reuters/ec

