Blinken says US responds to Russia's demands, seeks dialogue

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON: The United States delivered written replies on Wednesday (Jan 26) to sweeping Russian security demands, a key step in a fragile diplomatic process as Russia staged new military drills on land and sea near Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the document, handed over in person by US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan, addressed Russia's concerns and raised those of the United States and its allies.

He told reporters the response sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it, and has a principled and pragmatic evaluation of Moscow's concerns. He added that the United States was open to dialogue.

"Putting things in writing is ... a good way to make sure we're as precise as possible, and the Russians understand our positions, our ideas, as clearly as possible. Right now, the document is with them and the ball is in their court," he said.

Washington has made clear that Russian demands for NATO to pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining are non-starters, but says it is ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.