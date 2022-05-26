Blinken seeks China in international order, no 'Cold War'

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Thursday (May 26) for vigorous competition with China to preserve the existing global order but said the United States did not seek a "Cold War".

In a long-awaited speech billed as the most comprehensive remarks to date on China by President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken said that Beijing posed "the most serious long-term challenge to the internation order" despite months of US focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order - and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it," Blinken said in a speech at George Washington University, according to excerpts.

"Beijing's vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years," he said.

"President Biden believes this decade will be decisive. The actions we take at home and with countries worldwide will determine whether our shared vision of the future will be realised."

Blinken acknowledged a growing consensus that the United States cannot change China's trajectory, with President Xi Jinping taking an increasingly assertive stance both at home and abroad.

"So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system."