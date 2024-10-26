Blinken sees 'real urgency' for Lebanon resolution in PM meeting

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Friday (Oct 25) to work with "real urgency" for a diplomatic resolution to end Israel's offensive in Lebanon but said it was first critical to reach an understanding on the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Shortly after meeting Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati in London, Blinken also pleaded for protection of civilians but stopped short of urging an immediate ceasefire by Israel, which relies on US diplomatic and military support.

"We have a sense of real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, such that there can be real security along the border between Israel and Lebanon," Blinken told reporters, saying he was "intensely engaged".