Blinken on Syria crisis tour with eye on Biden legacy

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Wednesday (Dec 11) on an emergency tour after the overthrow of Syria's dictatorship, in a new, last-minute attempt to shape a Middle East legacy after a turbulent year.

The top US diplomat of President Joe Biden, who has little more than one month in office, is set to press principles he has outlined for a new government including that it be inclusive of Syria's diverse populations.

Blinken will head first to the Red Sea port of Aqaba in Jordan, Syria's often uneasy neighbor and a key US partner in the region, before going to Türkiye, the main supporter of the rebel movement that toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.

Blinken will stress "the United States' support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He will call for a Syria that is not "a base of terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors" - a nod to concerns of both Türkiye and Israel, which has ramped up strikes on its historic adversary since Assad's fall.