Blinken to speak at UN against using hunger as weapon

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will appear before the UN Security Council on Thursday (Aug 3) to denounce the use of food as a weapon, according to officials, with Russia in the firing line for its war on Ukraine.

The United States took over the monthly presidency of the Security Council on Tuesday, and Blinken will use the podium to make the fight against food insecurity, in particular when linked to conflicts, a theme of the UN meeting.

"Hunger must not be weaponised," Blinken will tell the Council.

Washington intends to have a "joint communique condemning the use of food as a weapon of war" adopted on the sidelines of the meeting, which has already been signed by more than 75 countries, a State Department official said on condition of anonymity on Wednesday evening.

Blinken is not looking to turn the meeting "into a showdown with Russia", another official told reporters.