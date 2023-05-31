Blinken urges China 'open lines of communication' after plane incident

STOCKHOLM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (May 31) called on Beijing to agree to greater communication after a fighter jet incident last week he blamed on a Chinese pilot.

The US military said that a Chinese fighter pilot flew aggressively last week near a US surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea, with Beijing blaming US "provocation" for the episode.

The Pentagon also said that China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu declined talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin when the two are in Singapore this week for the annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

Blinken said that US aeroplanes were "flying in international airspace on a routine mission".

"There have been a series of these actions directed not just at us but at other countries in recent months," Blinken told reporters on a visit to Sweden.