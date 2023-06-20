Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Blinken urges China's vigilance on its firms providing tech to Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Blinken urges China's vigilance on its firms providing tech to Russia

Blinken urges China's vigilance on its firms providing tech to Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference in Beijing American Center at the US Embassy, in Beijing, China, on Jun 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)

20 Jun 2023 06:24AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 06:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (Jun 19) he had asked China's government to be vigilant about private companies that may be providing Russia with technology that could be used against Ukraine, although he said he had seen no evidence Beijing is providing lethal assistance to Moscow.

"What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms, companies, that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine. And we have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that," Blinken told reporters.

Blinken spoke on a rare visit to Beijing during which China and the United States agreed to stabilise their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, although the visit did not yield any major breakthrough.

Blinken met on Monday, the second day of his visit, with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Western powers have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military assistance since Russia invaded in February 2022. China has faced accusations, which it denies, of supplying lethal weapons to Moscow. China and Russia announced a "no-limits" partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

"With regard to lethal aid to Russia for use in Ukraine, we and other countries have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken said.

"We appreciate that, and we have not seen any evidence that contradicts that," he told reporters.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

United States China Antony Blinken

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.