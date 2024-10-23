Blinken urges Israel to capitalise on Hamas leader's killing to end Gaza war

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM/CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in talks on Tuesday (Oct 22) to capitalise on the killing of Hamas' leader by securing the release of the Oct 7 attack hostages and ending the war in Gaza.
After repeated abortive attempts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Blinken was making his 11th trip to the Middle East since the Gaza war erupted - and the last before a presidential election that could upend US policy.
Blinken was also looking for ways to defuse an escalating spillover conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, where overnight at least 18 people were killed, including four children, and 60 injured by an Israeli airstrike near Beirut's main state hospital.
He spelled out the US hopes that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar - blamed for triggering a year of devastating warfare by planning the deadly militant assault from Gaza on Israeli territory on Oct 7 last year - will provide a new opportunity for peace.
"The Secretary underscored the need to capitalise on Israel's successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on the Jerusalem meetings.
But there was no mention of a possible ceasefire after a year of war in which Hamas' military capabilities have been greatly degraded and Gaza largely reduced to rubble, with most of its 2.3 million Palestinians displaced.
Western allies of Israel see Sinwar's killing last week as a potential breakthrough by providing Netanyahu's far-right government political cover to assert that its objectives have been achieved in Gaza.
But Israel has maintained that it will not stop fighting until the Palestinian militant group has been utterly destroyed as a military force and governing entity in Gaza.
Hamas has refused to free scores of hostages in Gaza seized in its Oct 7, 2023 raid on Israel without an Israeli pledge to end the war and pull out of the territory.
But as Blinken was huddled with Israeli leaders, Hezbollah ruled out negotiations while fighting continues with Israel, and it claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting Netanyahu's holiday home on Saturday.
In his statement, Netanyahu also said there was a need for a change in the security and political situation in Lebanon that would allow Israelis to return safely to homes that had come under Hezbollah rocket fire.
Israel has so far shown no sign of relenting in its Gaza and Lebanon campaigns even after assassinating several leaders of Iran's allies Hamas and Hezbollah, which lost its powerful secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in a Sep 27 air strike.
Diplomats say Israel aims to lock in a strong position before a new US administration takes over following the Nov 5 election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.
Related:
MORE HEAVY AIRSTRIKES ON BEIRUT
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Tuesday said he was "appalled" by the Israeli strike near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut overnight.
The hospital had suffered damage, probably by flying missile debris, according to its director Jihad Saadeh. While there were no casualties among the staff, efforts to rescue people in front of the hospital were ongoing, he added.
The Israeli military said the hospital was not among the targets during a night of heavy air strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs and south Lebanon.
Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon on Tuesday, including one of which caused the precipitous collapse of a multi-storey building near central Beirut, sending more panicked residents fleeing.
Nasser Yassin, Lebanon's minister in charge of coordinating the response to the crisis, told Reuters on Tuesday that at least US$250 million was needed monthly to support the displaced.
Wholesale conflict has spread from Gaza to Lebanon over the past month with Israel launching a ground campaign and intensified air assaults on Hezbollah, which had been firing across the frontier for a year in solidarity with Hamas.
Before the talks, a senior State Department official said Blinken would also address Israel's anticipated retaliation for an Oct 1 ballistic missile attack by Iran.
Allies are worried that Israel's response could disrupt oil markets and ignite a full-blown war between the arch-enemies.