Blinken urges Israel to capitalise on Hamas leader's killing to end Gaza war

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM/CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in talks on Tuesday (Oct 22) to capitalise on the killing of Hamas' leader by securing the release of the Oct 7 attack hostages and ending the war in Gaza.



After repeated abortive attempts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Blinken was making his 11th trip to the Middle East since the Gaza war erupted - and the last before a presidential election that could upend US policy.



Blinken was also looking for ways to defuse an escalating spillover conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, where overnight at least 18 people were killed, including four children, and 60 injured by an Israeli airstrike near Beirut's main state hospital.