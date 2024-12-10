Blinken warns Islamic State will try to re-establish capabilities in Syria

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday (Dec 9) that Islamic State will try to use this period to re-establish capabilities in Syria, but said the United States is determined not to let that happen.



Blinken said Syrians have to choose their future, adding that statements by rebel leaders toward building inclusive governance are welcome but that the real measure will be in the action they take, not just what they say.



Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent President Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and more than five decades of his family's autocratic rule.