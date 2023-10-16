Blinken woos uneasy US allies in Saudi, Egypt to pressure Hamas

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (Oct 15) sought pressure against Hamas in talks with the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, both eager to highlight their influence despite at times uneasy alliances with Washington.

Since Hamas militants' bloody Oct 7 assault on Israel, which has launched relentless air strikes on Gaza in retaliation, Blinken has toured seven Middle Eastern countries in support of Israel, where he will return on Monday.

In Riyadh, Blinken was invited for a dawn closed-door meeting with oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, 38-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is known to keep nocturnal hours even for high-level guests.

Blinken then flew to Cairo, where he said he had "a very good conversation" with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose administration has repeatedly brokered truces between Hamas and Israel.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, in 1979, and has been one of the top recipients of US assistance since.

Since the violence broke out, Saudi Arabia has put on hold US-brokered talks on normalising with Israel.

"Very productive," Blinken said when asked about the meeting with the Saudi prince, known by his initials MBS.

Blinken "highlighted the United States' unwavering focus on halting terrorist attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages and preventing the conflict from spreading", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Prince Mohammed in turn spoke of Saudi outreach "to calm the situation", the official Saudi Press Agency said - an effort that has involved a call to President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, whose Shiite clerical leadership openly supports Hamas and is a regional rival to Sunni Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince also reiterated the Gulf kingdom's condemnation of attacks on civilians while stressing the need for Palestinians to "obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace".

In his meeting with Blinken Sunday, Sisi said "Israel's response has gone beyond the right to self defence and amounts to collective punishment", as the United Nations warned of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.