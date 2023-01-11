‘Bloodiest scenes' of Ukraine war in Soledar, Bakhmut as fighting intensifies: Kyiv

KYIV: Fighting in Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is the "bloodiest" of the war so far, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP on Wednesday (Jan 11).

"Everything happening now around Bakhmut and Soledar are the bloodiest scenes of this war," Podolyak said in an interview.

Russian forces, especially units of the Wagner mercenary outfit, have been trying to seize control of the area in the eastern Donbas region for months.

"There's a lot of blood, a lot of artillery duelling, a lot of close contact fighting, especially today in Soledar," Podolyak added, describing the battered salt-mining town as the "hottest spot in the war".

Podolyak said he believes Russia is suffering "enormous" losses in the battle for the town but conceded the Ukrainian side was also seeing casualties.

"The Ukrainian army is also losing people. It's definitely more than anywhere before," he said.

Podolyak said that, unlike previous urban battles in Ukraine, few civilians remain near the embattled towns of Bakhmut and Soledar.

The siege of the port city of Mariupol in the first months of the war cost thousands of Ukrainian lives, Kyiv has said.

"If in Mariupol 90 per cent of deaths were civilians, in Soledar and Bakhmut it's soldiers," he said.

"We see a completely irresponsible attitude - to put it mildly - from the Russian elite towards their own military personnel, who are dying there by the thousands," Podolyak said.

He did not say how many Ukrainians had been killed or injured but estimated Russia had lost "10,000 to 15,000 men, maybe more" fighting near Bakhmut since the summer.

"For us there are losses, significant losses. For them these losses are simply extraordinary," Podolyak added.