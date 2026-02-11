Logo
BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars over fire risk
The BMW brand logo can be seen on the BMW four-cylinder, the main administration building and landmark of the vehicle manufacturer BMW, in Munich, Germany, on Feb 4, 2025. (File photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

11 Feb 2026 11:09PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2026 11:15PM)
FRANKFURT: BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars due to a potential fire hazard, the German premium carmaker said on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The global recall is affecting a mid-six-figure number of cars, a BMW spokesperson said.

Newspaper Bild earlier reported on the recall, citing the Munich-based carmaker.

Speciality publication kfz-betrieb said a total of 575,000 vehicles from various series are affected.

BMW said that product inspections and customer complaints revealed that the starter motor in the identified vehicles could be defective, with an increase in wear and tear in the magnetic switch after a high number of starts, making it potentially harder or impossible to start the car.

This carries the risk of causing a fire in the vehicle in the worst-case scenario, the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters/rl

