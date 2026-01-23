Logo
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'board of peace'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a reception with business leaders at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

23 Jan 2026 10:32AM
WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 23) withdrew an invite for Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his newly constituted "board of peace".

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Carney drew international attention this week with comments about a "rupture" in the US-led global order. His government has also said it would not pay to join Trump's self-styled body to end global conflicts.

Source: AFP/ss

Also worth reading

