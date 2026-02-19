Trump gathers members of Board of Peace for first meeting, with some US allies wary of new body

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is gathering Thursday (Feb 19) with representatives from more than two dozen countries that have joined his Board of Peace - and several that have opted not to - for an inaugural meeting that will focus on reconstruction and building an international stabilisation force for a war-battered Gaza, where a shaky ceasefire deal persists.

Trump announced ahead of the meeting that board members have pledged US$5 billion for reconstruction, a fraction of the estimated US$70 billion needed to rebuild the Palestinian territory decimated after two years of war.

Members are expected to unveil commitments of thousands of personnel to international stabilisation and police forces for the territory.

“What we’re doing is very simple: peace," Trump said in remarks to open the meeting. “It’s called the Board of Peace, and it’s all about an easy word to say, but a hard word to produce - peace.”

The board was initiated as part of Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. But since the October ceasefire, Trump's vision for the board has morphed and he wants it to have an even more ambitious remit - one that will not only complete the Herculean task of bringing lasting peace between Israel and Hamas but will also help resolve conflicts around the globe.

But the Gaza ceasefire deal remains fragile and Trump's expanded vision for it has triggered fears the US president is looking to create a rival to the United Nations.

Trump earlier this week said he hoped the board would push the UN to “get on the ball".

“The United Nations has great potential,” he said. “They haven’t lived up to the potential.”

Trump started the meeting by taking part in a family photo with officials from nations that have joined the board.

Most countries sent high-level officials, but a few leaders - including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Argentinian President Javier Milei, and Hungarian President Viktor Orban - travelled to Washington for the gathering.