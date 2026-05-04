Boeing faces civil trial over 737 MAX crash

NEW YORK: Boeing is scheduled to return to court on Monday (May 4) to face its latest lawsuit over a deadly 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia, brought by the family of a young American NGO worker.

Barring a last-minute settlement, the case will go before a federal court in Chicago, with jury selection expected Monday and Tuesday and opening statements Wednesday.

Samya Stumo was killed in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, when she was en route to Kenya for her first assignment with ThinkWell, a public health NGO that aimed to increase access to health care in Africa and Asia.

But the plane went down shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing everyone aboard. The Ethiopian crash followed a Lion Air crash about four and a half months earlier in Indonesia.

The two crashes claimed 346 lives in total.

Boeing acknowledged that anti-stall software was implicated in both accidents.

The plane maker initially faced 155 civil cases alleging wrongful death and negligence, among other claims, but it has settled the vast majority of claims.

The few cases that have gone to trial, including Stumo's, are not intended to determine criminal liability but rather to determine the financial compensation due to the victims' relatives.